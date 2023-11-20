Alkermes Celebrates #Movember For Men's Health Awareness Month

( MENAFN - 3BL) This month we recognize Movember, a time for us to shine a light on issues affecting men's health. Excessive drinking may affect men's mental, sexual and physical health. Alkermes is committed to supporting men living with alcoholuse disorder. You are not alone and help is available via Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration (SAMHSA) 's National Helpline. Visit this link to learn more:

