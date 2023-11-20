Billboard Music Awards: Taylor Swift Wins Big Amid Eras Tour, Takes Home 10 Awards

(MENAFN- Live Mint) "US musician Taylor Swift took home 10 awards at the Billboard Music Awards on Sunday – including the coveted trophies for top artist and top-selling song. The pop sensation and recently minted billionaire is currently undertaking the South American leg of her Eras Tour. Swift also performed in Rio de Janeiro on Sunday following a last-minute show postponement Anti-Hero singer had received the most nominations spanning 20 categories and took home nearly a dozen awards. Drake and The Weeknd followed with 14 and 16 nominations respectively. Swift's 10 award haul also tied her with Drake as the most-awarded recipient in BBMA history, controversial country singer Morgan Wallen swept the award ceremony with 11 awards. The musician had been suspended by his record label in 2021 after using a racial slur. He topped the US charts for 16 weeks this year with the double album One Thing At A Time READ: Thousands of Taylor Swift's fans attend Rio de Janeiro show after fan's deathSwift is currently in South America for the latest leg of her Eras Tour. Tragedy struck the performance on its first night in Rio after 23-year-old Ana Clara Benevides fell ill and later died in the hospital. Brazil is currently in the throes of a heatwave and a show on Saturday was postponed at the last minute due to the inclement weather fan's death had also led the federal government to order event organizer T4F to ensure water access at all of Swift's concerts in Brazil and issue a directive allowing water bottles to be brought into all concerts from now on. Swift's Monday performance in Rio will replace Saturday's postponed show, and the singer is still scheduled to perform in Sao Paulo from Nov. 24 to 26 awards did Taylor Swift win?Top artistTop female artistTop Billboard 200 artistTop Hot 100 songwriter (new)Top radio songs artistTop song sales artistTop Billboard Global 200 ArtistTop Billboard global (excluding US) artistTop country female artistTop selling song

