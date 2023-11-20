Brazil’S Week Of Cultural And Historical Reflections

(MENAFN- The Rio Times) This week, Brazil marks several important dates, including the widely celebrated Black Awareness Day on November 20, observed in over 1,260 cities and six states.



The day honors Zumbi dos Palmares, symbolizing the fight against slavery and the pursuit of racial equality.



Additionally, November 19 is the National Day of the Cordel Poet in Brazil, commemorating the birth of Leandro Gomes de Barros , a renowned poet.



This day was highlighted in 2021 by "Revista Brasil."



Globally, the same date marks World Toilet Day, focusing on the critical issue of sanitation, with 4.2 billion people lacking basic facilities, according to 2020 UN data.



The week also includes World Television Day on November 21, International Musician's Day, and Music Day on November 22. November 25 is significant for two reasons.



It's the International Day for the Elimination of Violence Against Women and National Acarajé Day in Brazil, recognizing the importance of this culinary tradition.







In terms of cultural icons, November 21 celebrates the 70th birthday of Brazilian singer and actor Fábio Júnior.



His work has been featured in national media , including performances of popular songs.

November 23 would have been the 90th birthday of Joãosinho Trinta, a famous artist and carnival designer.



Agência Brasil remembered his life and contributions following his passing in 2011.



This week, the 60th anniversary of U.S. President John F. Kennedy's assassination on November 22 is commemorated, as featured in the 2013 "Repórter Brasil" program.



