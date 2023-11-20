Spain Enhances Predator Drones with Hellfire Missiles

(MENAFN- The Rio Times) Spain has chosen to arm its Air and Space Army's Predator B drones with AGM-114 Hellfire missiles.



Developed by Lockheed Martin , these missiles cost between $120,000 and $150,000 each. The Hellfire, a short-range air-to-surface missile, is known for its precision and efficiency.



Weighing 45 kg and measuring 1.6 meters in length, it has an 8-kilometer range. It's laser-guided, ideal for targeting small units and providing air support.



Recently, a Spanish Predator successfully guided a missile launched by an F-18 jet in Navarra, as reported by Infodefensa.



This operation highlights the 223 Squadron's readiness at Badajoz's Talavera la Real Air Base. They've been preparing to deploy these armed drones.



The Hellfire family, ranging from AGM-114A to AGM-114R, suits various helicopters and drones.



Lockheed Martin started manufacturing these in the 1980s, continuing with advanced models. Most versions after the K series are known as Hellfire II.







This missile can carry different warheads, including High-Explosive Anti-Tank (HEAT) for armored targets and fragmentation for urban areas.



The R9X version, with kinetic warheads and blades, is used for precision strikes in urban warfare.



Spain's exact model choice for the Predator B remains undisclosed. However, the AGM-114R Hellfire II, set for the Navy's Romeo helicopters, is a likely pick.

This order includes around thirty missiles.



Already part of Spain's Armed Forces arsenal, the Hellfire is deployed by the Navy's SH-60B Seahawk.



This helicopter first launched a Hellfire in 2020 at the San Gregorio training field in Zaragoza.



This upgrade significantly boosts Spain's military capabilities, especially in drone warfare.

