Oil Prices And Chinese Policy Impact Dollar

The U.S. dollar is declining in the foreign exchange market, influenced by the weak DXY index and rising oil prices.



Petrobras' ADRs in New York have risen, contributing to the dollar's weakening against the Brazilian real. Additionally, economic updates from China are impacting the market.



The People's Bank of China (PBoC has kept its Loan Prime Rates steady for the third month.



This stability and improved Chinese consumer sentiment and government infrastructure projects have boosted Chinese stock markets.



Brazil's future interest rates are experiencing a rise, with limited market liquidity due to a state holiday in São Paulo.



The economic agenda is modest, and fiscal concerns are prevalent.







Investors are focusing on upcoming legislative developments in Brazil, including a bill on taxing offshore funds and the Budget Guidelines Law.



Senator Randolfe Rodrigues has proposed an amendment to the LDO, aiming for a 0.6% real increase in federal spending above inflation.



The Focus Bulletin reports a slight decrease in next year's inflation forecast for Brazil.



The inflation projection for 2023 has also dropped, remaining within the Central Bank's target range.



The dollar shows a minor decline against the peso in emerging markets in Argentina.



President-elect Javier Milei's plans for state reform and addressing the Leliqs issue are key factors.



Chile's Central Bank reports a GDP growth, pulling the country out of a technical recession. This growth is a positive sign for the Chilean economy.



As of Monday morning, the spot dollar in Brazil shows a slight decline, indicating market responses to these various global economic factors.

