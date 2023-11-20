Army Of Drones Destroys 214 Units Of Russian Equipment In Past Week

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Last week, combat units of the Army of Drones project hit 214 units of enemy military equipment worth several million dollars.

Deputy Prime Minister for Innovations, Development of Education, Science and Technologies - Minister of Digital Transformation of Ukraine Mykhailo Fedorov posted this on Facebook, Ukrinform reports.

“Minus millions of dollars - the Army of Drones hit 214 units of Russian equipment. Ukrainian soldiers continue to successfully turn enemy equipment into scrap," the report says.

According to Fedorov, from November 13 to 20, Ukrainian soldiers with the help of drones damaged and destroyed 39 Russian tanks, 31 cannons, 41 armored vehicles, 66 trucks, 6 MLRS, etc.

The enemy also lost 89 troops.

As reported, the Army of Drones handed over more than 2,000 Ukrainian drones to the Defense Forces of Ukraine. The batch included exclusively Ukrainian-made drones. Among them are copters and aircraft-type UAVs: reconnaissance, kamikaze and reusable airstrike drones. The drones will help Ukrainian defenders hit enemy positions and equipment. All UAVs were purchased as part of the state program.

Photo is illustrative