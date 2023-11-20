MOPH Announces Senior Leadership Appointment For Hamad Medical Corporation

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: Minister of Public Health and HMC Managing Director HE Dr. Hanan Mohamed Al Kuwari announced a set of new Qatari leadership appointments across Hamad Medical Corporation.

The following new appointments are effective from November 19, 2023.

From left: Dr Khalid Mohammed Al Jalham, Nasser Saeed Al-Jaffali Al Nuaimi, Dr. Aftab Mohammad Umar and Dr. Khalifa Al Ansari

- Dr Yousuf Khalid Al Maslamani, Deputy Chief Medical Officer for Clinical Affairs

- Fatima Haidar Abdulla, Chief of Business Services

- Dr. Mohd Abu Nada, Acting Deputy Chief Medical Officer for Surgical Services and Chairman of Surgery

- Dr. Muna Abdulrahman Al Maslamani, Medical Director of Hamad General Hospital, and Chief Executive Officer of Communicable Disease Center

- Dr. Khalid Mohammed Al Jalham, Chief Executive Officer and Medical Director of Ambulatory Care Center

- Nasser Saeed Al-Jaffali Al Nuaimi, Chief of Center for Patient Experience

- Dr. Aftab Mohammad Umar, Chairman of Emergency Medicine

- Dr. Khalifa Al Ansari, Chairman of Dentistry

The new leaders each bring a wealth of experience and expertise to their new role and will drive the continued improvements of HMC as it strives to deliver the highest quality care to patients.