Jordanian Citizen Detained In U.S. Released And In Good Health, Says Ministry

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Amman, November 20 (Petra) -- Jordanian authorities are following up on the detention of a citizen in the United States, assuring that she was released and is in good health.The Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Expatriates said on Monday that it, through the Kingdom's embassy in Washington, has checked up on the young woman, who was arrested in the state of Pennsylvania, and has been in direct contact with her family since the beginning of the incident.