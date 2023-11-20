Jordan, UAE Tackle Following Up On Mutual Agreements (Expanded)

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Nov. 20 (Petra) -- Prime Minister Bisher Khasawneh Monday welcomed the United Arab Emirates Minister of Investment, Mohammed Alsuwaidi, along with an accompanying delegation.During the meeting, the Prime Minister underlined the profound relations existing under the leadership of His Majesty King Abdullah II and Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, the President of the United Arab Emirates. He underscored the commitment to fortify these relations for the mutual benefit of both countries and their people.Discussions between the Prime Minister and the Emirati delegation revolved around the memoranda of understanding and agreements inked during a recent visit by His Majesty King Abdullah II to the United Arab Emirates, which are worth about $5.5 billion.The two officials discussed the steps to complete the implementation stages of a number of projects within the framework of this package, such as a project to operate the port of Aqaba in cooperation between the Aqaba Development Company and the Abu Dhabi Ports Company, a project to establish a railway within the Kingdom to connect mining areas with the port of Aqaba, and the project to establish a road to connect the port of Aqaba to the Karama crossing (at the Jordanian-Iraqi border), and to cooperate to establish a mechanism to finance small and medium projects, and to benefit from the free trade zones in Jordan with countries of the world.The Prime Minister highlighted the significance of the visit and the positive outcomes it generated in strengthening the close ties between the two nations.Khasawneh further underscored the importance of the signed agreements and memoranda of understanding, emphasizing their potential to expand cooperation, enhance economic opportunities, and create job prospects.In response, Alsuwaidi reiterated the commitment to actively follow up on the implementation of agreements and memoranda of understanding.He expressed the intention to conduct regular meetings and follow-up sessions to ensure the effective realization of these agreements.