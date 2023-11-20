Azerbaijan Finds Pile Of Anti-Tank, Trap Mines In Karabakh After Anti-Terrorist Measures

( MENAFN - Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 20. More than 3,000 anti-tank and overn 10,000 anti-personnel mines were discovered following anti-terrorist measures in Karabakh, the Spokesperson for the Azerbaijani Ministry of Defense, Colonel Anar Eyvazov said at a joint briefing of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and the Ministry of Defense of Azerbaijan, Trend reports.

