Azerbaijan Completes Pre-Investigation Into Case Of Armenian Saboteur Detained In Kalbajar

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 20. The preliminary
investigation into the criminal case against the Armenian saboteur
Gagik Voskanyan, detained in Azerbaijan's Kalbajar district, has
been completed, Trend reports.
The materials of the criminal case were sent for consideration
to the Ganja Court of Grave Crimes.
On August 16, at about 11:00 (GMT+4), members of the Armenian
armed formations and a group of persons who colluded with them
illegally crossed the state border of Azerbaijan with firearms and
ammunition in order to violate public security in Azerbaijan,
incite national enmity, harm people's health, and damage property
of important importance. They opened fire with firearms on the
military personnel of the military unit located on the territory of
Istisu village in the Kalbajar district, threatening to use force
against them and commit a terrorist act. A member of a sabotage
group was detained by the Azerbaijani Armed Forces, and weapons and
ammunition were seized from him.
