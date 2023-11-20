Azerbaijani Central Bank, EBRD Discuss Potential Areas Of Cooperation (PHOTO)

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 20. Representatives from the Central Bank of Azerbaijan (CBA) and the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD) have discussed potential areas of cooperation, Trend reports.

The CBA said that the meeting with a delegation, led by the Managing Director and Head of Financial Institutions Group at the EBRD, Francis Malige, addressed issues such as current trends in Azerbaijan's economy and banking sector, priorities in banking regulation, and promoting inclusivity in the financial industry.

The meeting also covered current and potential areas of collaboration between the CBA and the EBRD.

The EBRD has been cooperating with Azerbaijan since 1992 and is the country's leading investor.

The former head of the EBRD representative office in Azerbaijan, Kamola Makhmudova, said earlier that the expected portfolio of investment projects for the next three years is $750 million. The EBRD plans to invest about $300 million in 2023 in a number of industries, such as energy, transport, the private sector, SMEs, and the banking sector.

