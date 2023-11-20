Azerbaijani Central Bank, EBRD Discuss Potential Areas Of Cooperation (PHOTO)

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 20. Representatives
from the Central Bank of Azerbaijan (CBA) and the European Bank for
Reconstruction and Development (EBRD) have discussed potential
areas of cooperation, Trend reports.
The CBA said that the meeting with a delegation, led by the
Managing Director and Head of Financial Institutions Group at the
EBRD, Francis Malige, addressed issues such as current trends in
Azerbaijan's economy and banking sector, priorities in banking
regulation, and promoting inclusivity in the financial
industry.
The meeting also covered current and potential areas of
collaboration between the CBA and the EBRD.
The EBRD has been cooperating with Azerbaijan since 1992 and is
the country's leading investor.
The former head of the EBRD representative office in Azerbaijan,
Kamola Makhmudova, said earlier that the expected portfolio of
investment projects for the next three years is $750 million. The
EBRD plans to invest about $300 million in 2023 in a number of
industries, such as energy, transport, the private sector, SMEs,
and the banking sector.
