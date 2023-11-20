More IDP Families Return To Azerbaijan's Zabukh Village

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 20. The keys to houses were handed over to 25 more families (91 people) who returned to Zabukh village in Azerbaijan's Lachin, Trend reports.

The newcomers were solemnly welcomed in Zabukh village.

Residents of Zabukh village, which has become more beautiful and improved, thanked the President, victorious Supreme Commander-in-Chief Ilham Aliyev and First Vice President Mehriban Aliyeva for all-round care, expressed gratitude to the valiant Azerbaijani Army that liberated its lands from Armenian occupation, and honored the memory of the martyrs.

Thus, 96 families (382 people) have been permanently settled in Zabukh village.

All necessary conditions have been created for the residents of Zabukh in the houses built in their native village on behalf of the head of state.

