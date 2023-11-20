Malaysia Commits To Eradicating Discrimination Against Women, Senate Member Says In Baku

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 20. Malaysia highly
appreciates Azerbaijan's chairmanship of the Non-Aligned Movement
and is also thankful for organization of the "Advancing Women's
Rights and Empowerment" conference in Baku, Member of the Malaysian
Senate Zurainah Musa said, Trend reports.
"Malaysia is committed to steps to eradicate discrimination
against women and ensure gender equality. Teams have been formed in
ministries and agencies on the basis of gender equality. The main
goal is to empower women even more. But there are still nuanced
inequalities in the public and private sectors. And for this we
need men's support," she said.
Baku is hosting the NAM conference on "Advancing Women's Rights
and Empowerment" under the joint organization of Azerbaijan (the
current NAM chair), Uganda, and Uzbekistan (the future NAM
chairs).
The event is held on the basis of initiatives voiced by
President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev at the
ministerial meeting of the NAM Coordination Bureau in July this
year.
Stay up-to-date with more news at Trend News
Agency's WhatsApp channel
MENAFN20112023000187011040ID1107458807
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.