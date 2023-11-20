Malaysia Commits To Eradicating Discrimination Against Women, Senate Member Says In Baku

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 20. Malaysia highly appreciates Azerbaijan's chairmanship of the Non-Aligned Movement and is also thankful for organization of the "Advancing Women's Rights and Empowerment" conference in Baku, Member of the Malaysian Senate Zurainah Musa said, Trend reports.

"Malaysia is committed to steps to eradicate discrimination against women and ensure gender equality. Teams have been formed in ministries and agencies on the basis of gender equality. The main goal is to empower women even more. But there are still nuanced inequalities in the public and private sectors. And for this we need men's support," she said.

Baku is hosting the NAM conference on "Advancing Women's Rights and Empowerment" under the joint organization of Azerbaijan (the current NAM chair), Uganda, and Uzbekistan (the future NAM chairs).

The event is held on the basis of initiatives voiced by President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev at the ministerial meeting of the NAM Coordination Bureau in July this year.

