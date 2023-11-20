Ukraine Brings Back 94 Bodies Of Fallen Defenders

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Ninety-four bodies of the fallen defenders have been returned to the territory of Ukraine.

The relevant statement was made by the Coordination Headquarters on the Treatment of Prisoners of War on Telegram , an Ukrinform correspondent reports.

“Today we have managed to bring back 94 bodies (remains) of the fallen defenders of Ukraine to the Ukrainian-controlled territory,” the report states.

At the same time, in compliance with international humanitarian law, Ukraine handed over to the Russian side the bodies of the mercenaries eliminated in view of Russian armed aggression against Ukraine.

The Armed Forces of Ukraine will ensure that the repatriated bodies and remains of the fallen defenders of Ukraine are properly and safely transported to the specified state specialized institutions to be transferred in the established order to the representatives of law enforcement agencies and forensic medical experts in order to conduct procedural actions and forensic examinations, which are necessary for the identification of the deceased.

The process of returning the bodies of the fallen defenders to the Ukrainian-controlled territory involved the efforts of the Coordination Headquarters in cooperation with the Armed Forces of Ukraine, the Security Service of Ukraine, the Internal Affairs Ministry, the Main Department of the Ukrainian State Emergency Service in the Sumy region, the State Border Guard Service, and other security and defense agencies, as well as the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC).