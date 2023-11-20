Austin: We Will Continue To Support Ukraine's Urgent Battlefield Needs

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) On Monday, U.S. Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin met with President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky and assured him of continued unwavering support for Ukraine's urgent needs on the battlefield.

According to Ukrinform, the Pentagon chief posted this on the social network X .

“I was honored to meet with President Volodymyr Zelensky in Kyiv today to reaffirm the United States' steadfast support for Ukraine. We, along with our allies and partners, will continue to support Ukraine's urgent battlefield needs and long-term defense requirements,” Austin wrote.

As reported by Ukrinform, on Monday, November 20, U.S. Secretary of Defense Lloyd J. Austin arrived in Ukraine.

U.S. Ambassador to Ukraine Bridget Brink met him at the railway station in Kyiv.

According to the Pentagon press service, U.S. Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin will engage in high-level talks with Ukrainian leadership. The discussions will focus on further bolstering the strategic partnership between the United States and Ukraine, to include ensuring Ukraine's armed forces have the battlefield capabilities they need for both the winter and to defend their country against future Russian threats.

Later this week, Austin will also host the 17th meeting of the Ukraine Defense Contact Group virtually from the Pentagon with nearly 50 nations expected to participate.

Photo:

twitter/SecDef