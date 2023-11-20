Deputy Minister: Azerbaijan Signed Free Trade Agreement With 10 Countries

(MENAFN- AzerNews)
Currently, the Free Trade Agreement with 10 countries and the
Preferential Trade Agreement with Turkiye are in force to create
favorable conditions for increasing non-oil exports from
Azerbaijan, Azernews reports.
Azerbaijan Deputy Economy Minister Elnur Aliyev said about it
during his speech at the Customs-Business Forum 2023 organized by
the State Customs Committee in Baku within the framework of events
dedicated to the 100th anniversary of National Leader Heydar
Aliyev.
He said that according to the Preferential Trade Agreement
signed with Turkiye, a mutual preferential trade regime is applied
to several agricultural and other goods originating from Azerbaijan
and Turkiye.
Elnur Aliyev said that as a result of the activities carried out
in this direction, the scope of the Preferential Trade Agreement
with Turkiye has been expanded:
"Conclusion of bilateral agreements in the field of trade,
economic cooperation, attraction and protection of investments with
a number of countries, especially the works related to the
facilitation of trade with the member states of the Organization of
Turkic States was conducted".
