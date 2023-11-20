Social Partner Project To Provide Facility For Recipients Of Social Payments

(MENAFN- AzerNews)
"The State Social Protection Fund (SSF) of Azerbaijan has
launched the project "Social Partner" with the purpose of providing
social support to recipients of social payments," chairman of the
State Social Protection Fund Himalay Mamishev said during the
presentation of the project "Social Partner", Azernews reports.
According to Mamishev, about 1000 companies have joined the
project. Their number is expected to increase by the end of the
year.
The project, which is an example of a partnership between the
public and private sectors, involves citizens receiving pension
benefits, pensions, state-targeted social assistance, and
compensations from the SSPF. The project covers more than 1 mln 700
k people. The project will make 2.3 mln payments.
"When citizens from the mentioned category make non-cash
payments in markets, pharmacies, clinics, insurance, travel, and
banking institutions belonging to partner companies, using bank
cards, by which they receive pensions and other payments, benefits
and discounts will be applied to them.
The "Social Partner" project, which was launched jointly with
various companies, is an example of a new partnership between the
public and private sectors and corporate social responsibility. The
project is aimed at supporting recipients of social payments from
the fund and strengthening their social protection.
The project has been in pilot mode for two months. Since today,
its full-fledged implementation has officially begun," Mamishev
said.
