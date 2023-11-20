Social Partner Project To Provide Facility For Recipients Of Social Payments

(MENAFN- AzerNews)



"The State Social Protection Fund (SSF) of Azerbaijan has launched the project "Social Partner" with the purpose of providing social support to recipients of social payments," chairman of the State Social Protection Fund Himalay Mamishev said during the presentation of the project "Social Partner", Azernews reports.

According to Mamishev, about 1000 companies have joined the project. Their number is expected to increase by the end of the year.

The project, which is an example of a partnership between the public and private sectors, involves citizens receiving pension benefits, pensions, state-targeted social assistance, and compensations from the SSPF. The project covers more than 1 mln 700 k people. The project will make 2.3 mln payments.

"When citizens from the mentioned category make non-cash payments in markets, pharmacies, clinics, insurance, travel, and banking institutions belonging to partner companies, using bank cards, by which they receive pensions and other payments, benefits and discounts will be applied to them.

The "Social Partner" project, which was launched jointly with various companies, is an example of a new partnership between the public and private sectors and corporate social responsibility. The project is aimed at supporting recipients of social payments from the fund and strengthening their social protection.

The project has been in pilot mode for two months. Since today, its full-fledged implementation has officially begun," Mamishev said.