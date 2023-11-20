-->


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

Social Partner Project To Provide Facility For Recipients Of Social Payments


11/20/2023 9:25:06 AM

(MENAFN- AzerNews)

Abbas Ganbay Read more

"The State Social Protection Fund (SSF) of Azerbaijan has launched the project "Social Partner" with the purpose of providing social support to recipients of social payments," chairman of the State Social Protection Fund Himalay Mamishev said during the presentation of the project "Social Partner", Azernews reports.

According to Mamishev, about 1000 companies have joined the project. Their number is expected to increase by the end of the year.

The project, which is an example of a partnership between the public and private sectors, involves citizens receiving pension benefits, pensions, state-targeted social assistance, and compensations from the SSPF. The project covers more than 1 mln 700 k people. The project will make 2.3 mln payments.

"When citizens from the mentioned category make non-cash payments in markets, pharmacies, clinics, insurance, travel, and banking institutions belonging to partner companies, using bank cards, by which they receive pensions and other payments, benefits and discounts will be applied to them.

The "Social Partner" project, which was launched jointly with various companies, is an example of a new partnership between the public and private sectors and corporate social responsibility. The project is aimed at supporting recipients of social payments from the fund and strengthening their social protection.

The project has been in pilot mode for two months. Since today, its full-fledged implementation has officially begun," Mamishev said.

MENAFN20112023000195011045ID1107458794

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Stories

Newsletter


Search