Genesis Drives Excitement As Presenting Partner Of The 2023 Saudi Games

RIYADH, Kingdom of Saudi Arabia– Genesis, the luxury automotive brand, is pleased to announce its role as the Presenting Partner of the forthcoming 2023 Saudi Games.

Known as the Kingdom's biggest national sporting event, the second edition of the Saudi Games is scheduled to take place from Nov. 26 to Dec. 10, 2023.

Genesis is poised to elevate the 2023 Saudi Games by providing a fleet of 250 Genesis models for the comfort and convenience of attendees, allowing them to experience the epitome of modern luxury. Genesis' support showcases its commitment to the Kingdom's vibrant sports culture and innovation-driven excellence.

The 2023 Saudi Games, one of the most significant sporting event in the Kingdom, will feature 53 sports, encompassing both individual and team competitions. Athletes from across the country will participate in disciplines ranging from archery, athletics, and e-sport golf to sailing, muay thai, taekwondo, and wrestling. This year's edition is poised to deliver an array of sports and entertainment, including six exclusive Paralympic events and four captivating demonstration sports, with 12 sports highlighted in the Saudi Youth Games.

Omar Al Zubaidi, Chief Executive Officer, Genesis Middle East & Africa, said“Genesis is honored to be the Presenting Partner of the 2023 Saudi Games, a testament to our commitment to supporting the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia and its thriving sports culture. Genesis is thrilled to contribute to this grand sporting event and provide attendees with a taste of the luxury and sophistication that Genesis offers. We look forward to showcasing our latest models and ensuring a premium transportation experience for all the participants and guests attending the 2023 Saudi Games”

The Saudi Games 2023 will see the participation of over 8,000 athletes and officials across a diverse range of sporting disciplines, totalling 53 individual and team sports. The tournament is set to feature just over 230 competitions, including six para sports competitions, four demonstration sports, and 12 sports specifically tailored for youth.

Apart from competing for medals, athletes will also be vying for some of the biggest prize money in the region's sporting history, with a grand total exceeding SAR 250 million to be distributed by the end of the event.

About Genesis:

As a design-focused brand, Genesis has introduced fascinating models that embody 'athletic elegance', including The G70, The G80 midsize luxury sedan and The G90, as well as The GV70 and The GV80. With Genesis Motor distributors based throughout the Middle East and Africa region, Genesis has recently launched a series of its first standalone showrooms in the region, namely in the UAE, Jeddah, Oman and Bahrain. The brand also has a dedicated service center in Kuwait, with plans to expand further into the MENA region in the near future.