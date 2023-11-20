Continuously Breaking Boundaries And Leading The Future, OMODA's Cumulative Export Sales In October Reach 12,842 Units

(MENAFN- Mid-East)

OMODA recently unveiled its latest export figures for October, with a brand vehicle delivery volume of 12,842 units, sustaining the robust growth momentum from previous months. This year, OMODA's cumulative export sales have exceeded 130,000 units. While comprehensively leading in the crossover SUV track, OMODA is gradually shaping the future of travel fashion.







Focusing Intensively on the“New Generation,” Establishing Communication Bridges through Scenarized Experiences

Behind the impressive sales figures inevitably lies OMODA's close communication with the global new generation. On October 6, at the Geneva International Motor Show in Doha, Qatar, OMODA constructed a sci-fi-infused time corridor for consumers. This unique car show, rich in special artistic conception, seamlessly integrated the tension of future aesthetics with the transcendence of time and space, attracting many new-generation participants who gave rave reviews, further strengthening young consumers' identification with the brand value.

From October 15 to 18, OMODA&JAECOO hosted the“2023 OMODA&JAECOO International User Ecosystem Co-creation Conference,” inviting user and media friend representatives from over 30 countries worldwide, including 10 media and KOLs from the United Arab Emirates also participated. From ecological product exhibitions and sales to low-carbon cycling events that gathered thousands of users and media friends globally, OMODA highlighted its commitment to future ecosystem development through a series of specialized events.







OMODA Continuously Garners Industry Accolades,“Doubling Down” on Global Layout

While continuously capturing the favor of the new generation of users, OMODA has also bagged several prestigious accolades within the industry. On October 31, at The Star CarSifu Editors' Choice Awards-esteemed within the automotive industry and organized by Malaysia's renowned Star Media Group-OMODA C5 clinched the“Best Mid-Size Crossover/SUV” award. This honor follows its brand reputation and quality being recognized by the J.D. Power China New Vehicle Quality Study, cementing its authority within the industry.

OMODA has been planning for the future since its inception. Its slogan“Cross F Future” also demonstrates its ambition to create for the future and also expresses the concept from the future. And the“O-universe” ecosystem concept it created is also based on the operating logic of the metaverse, with the intention of connecting global consumers and creating the most futuristic car brand.







It is worth mentioning that OMODA & JAECOO will be launched in Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates in the first half of 2024. Based on its emphasis on the Middle East market, OMODA & JAECOO will establish subsidiaries in Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates to improve pre-sales and after-sales services as an OEM. This is also to better serve local consumers and inject strong confidence into consumers in the United Arab Emirates.