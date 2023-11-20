India gets global assistance to rescue dozens stuck in tunnel

(MENAFN) In a race against time, multiple rescue teams are tirelessly working around the clock to extricate 41 workers trapped in a tunnel under construction in the northern Indian state of Uttarakhand since a landslide occurred on November 12. International support has surged to aid in the complex rescue operation, with Arnold Dix, President of the International Tunnelling and Underground Space Association, arriving at the site in Silkyara, Uttarkashi, to oversee the ongoing efforts.



Dix, an expert in underground and transportation infrastructure hailing from Victoria, Australia, conducted a thorough inspection at the Silkyara tunnel site. Speaking to ANI news agency on Monday morning, he expressed confidence in the rescue teams' capabilities, stating, "Great work is being done, we're going to find the solution," emphasizing the global collaboration involved in the mission.



Highlighting the significance of safety for both the trapped workers and the rescuers, Dix emphasized that the plans for the rescue operation are "looking fantastic" and are being executed in a "very systematic" manner. Authorities have sought assistance from international teams, including those from Norway and Thailand, with the latter having experience in a high-profile cave rescue operation in 2018.



Amid several setbacks, a five-point rescue plan has been devised, involving drilling from three sides to reach the trapped workers, as outlined by India's transport and highways secretary, Anurag Jain. The urgency of the situation has prompted a collective global effort, underscoring the international community's commitment to supporting India in times of crisis.



