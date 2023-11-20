ManageEngine Exhibits Its Enterprise-Grade IT Management Solutions at Cairo ICT 2023

(MENAFN- Spark) CAIRO, Egypt - November 20, 2023 - ManageEngine, the enterprise IT management division of Zoho Corporation, today announced it is showcasing its extensive range of IT management and security solutions at Cairo ICT 2023, being held from Nov. 19–22 at the Egypt International Exhibition Center in New Cairo. The company, which is marking its seventh consecutive year at the annual event, will conduct live demonstrations of its solutions at booth number 1 G3.

In particular, the company will highlight its newly-launched Identity360, a cloud-native identity platform that addresses the IAM challenges arising within enterprise workforces. The company will also exhibit its next-generation antivirus (NGAV) capability within Endpoint Central, an addition that rounds out the leading endpoint protection platform and bolsters the security posture of its customers.

Egypt's rapid digitalisation is owing to the consistent efforts of the country's Ministry of Communications and Technology (MCIT). MCIT has strategically driven this digital transformation by developing ICT infrastructure, building digital capacities and fostering innovation. Cairo ICT 2023, the leading technology expo in the MENA region, will portray the latest global advancements that propel collaboration, growth and change.

"Having recognised the importance of digitalisation, Egypt is looking to establish itself in the technological landscape and pave the way for progress. We believe that our products and participation in Cairo ICT 2023 will strengthen our local presence and securely catalyse the region's digital transition by tightly aligning itself with the objectives of Egypt's Vision 2030," said Nirmal Manoharan, regional director at ManageEngine. "By showcasing our end-to-end IT management solutions, we aim to address the challenges that businesses face, irrespective of their various verticals, including finance, oil and gas, transportation and education."

The event's slogan, "Ignite Innovation: Merging Minds & Machines for a Better World," will provide organizations a platform to interact with and discuss innovations in the digital world. ManageEngine's senior executives, technology experts and regional partners will share their expertise on the adoption of transformative technologies and how to combat the IT challenges they bring.





