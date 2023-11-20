Al Islami Foods launches “Everyone is a Winner” campaign for Union Coop customer

(MENAFN- Blue Apple Mediacom) Dubai, United Arab Emirates; 20 November 2023:

Al Islami Foods, the leading halal and wholesome food products provider, announced its latest buy, scratch & win competition for Union Coop customers in the UAE, where everybody stands a chance to win prizes, while a lucky few can win gold bars and coins. The “Everyone is a Winner” campaign will run from 8 November to 25 December 2023, filling the upcoming festive season with excitement.

Customers purchasing a selection of Al Islami products worth at least AED 50 are eligible for the prizes and the lucky draw. After buying, they hand in their receipt at any Union Coop customer service counter to receive a scratch card (coupon). What is unique about the promotion is that every scratch card comes with guaranteed prizes redeemable at the store.

The process is equally simple for those who want to win the coveted grand prize, a luxury 28.35 gm gold bar and 7.7 gm gold coins. Customers can scan the QR code on their scratch card, enter their contact details and receipt number, and ‘like and follow’ Al Islami on Facebook and Instagram to enter a digital lucky draw. The more Al Islami products one buys from Union Coop, the greater the chance of winning the grand prize that awaits the customer.

Zubair Ahmad, the Marketing and International Sales Director of Al Islami Foods, said, “This unique promotion has been designed to celebrate and reward Al Islami's loyal customers while delivering on the promise of providing nutritious and quality halal products. We wish to make every Al Islami purchase special for our customers through the 'Everyone is a Winner' campaign. We are not only giving away prizes but creating smiles in line with our commitment to customer happiness, and we look forward to making the festive season even better for everyone.”

The result of the digital lucky draw will be announced on Al Islami's social media pages, and prizes will be distributed in Union Coop branches in the last week of December 2023.





