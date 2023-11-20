Abu Dhabi’s “White Friday" major sales campaign to kick off next Friday

(MENAFN) In the Emirate of Abu Dhabi, anticipation is building for the upcoming "White Friday" major sales campaign set to kick off next Friday. More than 23 shopping centers are gearing up to participate in this grand discount event, which is slated to run until November 26. The campaign aims to invigorate commercial activity across the emirate, with participating shopping centers and stores offering enticing discounts of over 70 percent on a wide array of products from both local and international brands.



The "Great Sale" campaign spans 4,399 retail outlets situated in commercial centers throughout Al Ain, Al Dhafra, and Abu Dhabi. Shoppers can expect a plethora of discounts and special offers, providing a boost to the retail sector and extending support to sales outlets in promoting their goods and products. This initiative also grants consumers the opportunity to indulge in their favorite items from renowned local and international brands at significant discounts.



"White Friday" is not merely a sales event but a celebration designed to infuse joy and excitement among both residents and visitors of Abu Dhabi. The campaign will feature a range of offers and draws, allowing participants the chance to win valuable prizes. The launch of this campaign, backed by the Department of Economic Development - Abu Dhabi and other relevant entities, reflects a commitment to market stimulation initiatives while ensuring the protection of consumer rights, intellectual property, and the maintenance of high-quality goods and services.

