Intense battles erupt around Indonesian Hospital after evacuation of babies from Al-Shifa

(MENAFN) Intense fighting broke out on Monday around a hospital in northern Gaza, where thousands of patients and displaced individuals have sought refuge. Israeli forces are focusing on clearing medical facilities, claiming that Hamas militants use them for cover.



The advance on the Indonesian Hospital followed the evacuation by the World Health Organization of 31 premature babies from Al-Shifa Hospital in Gaza City, the largest in the territory. Over 250 critically ill or wounded patients remained stranded there for several days after Israeli forces entered the compound.



The situation in Gaza's hospitals has become a focal point in the ongoing narrative battle over the war's impact on Palestinian civilians. The conflict, sparked by Hamas' Oct. 7 actions in southern Israel, has resulted in the deaths of thousands of Palestinians and widespread destruction.



Israel contends that Hamas employs civilians as human shields, while critics argue that Israel's siege and relentless aerial bombardment amount to collective punishment for the 2.3 million Palestinians in the territory.



Marwan Abdallah, a healthcare professional at the Indonesian Hospital, stated that Israeli tanks were seen from the windows. “You can see them moving around and firing,” he declared. “Women and children are terrified. There are constant sounds of explosions and gunfire.”

MENAFN20112023000045015839ID1107457923