(MENAFN) Mikhail Podoliak, the most senior adviser to Ukrainian President Vladimir Zelensky, expressed dissatisfaction with the sluggish pace of Western weapons delivery to Kiev, asserting that the process should be significantly faster. In an interview with Ukraine's 24 Kanal TV on Friday, Podoliak highlighted the extended delays in shipping arms, which he argued provide Russia ample time to prepare strategic defense measures before the weapons finally reach their destination.



Podoliak emphasized that the military aid pledged by Western nations should ideally reach Ukraine within "seven to ten days, as long as it takes for logistics." However, he lamented that the reality of the situation sees the process taking "90 or 120 days," undermining the urgency of supporting Ukraine's defense efforts.



Addressing the current state of affairs on the frontline, Zelensky's top aide acknowledged that Ukraine's counteroffensive is likely not progressing "to the extent or at the speed we would like." Despite Kiev's troops engaging in a counteroffensive since early June, there have been no significant breakthroughs. Ukrainian General Valery Zaluzhny even described the situation on the battlefront as having reached "a stalemate" in an interview with The Economist earlier this month.



European Union foreign policy chief Josep Borrell commented on Tuesday regarding the European Union's commitment to supply Kiev with one million artillery shells by March 2024, revealing that over 300,000 had already been sent. However, Borrell acknowledged challenges in obtaining more, stating that it would require "mobilizing the stocks of European armies."



President Zelensky corroborated these challenges on the same day, admitting that deliveries of crucial artillery shells to Ukraine had "decreased" following the escalation of the conflict in Gaza between Israel and the Palestinian group Hamas in early October. The frustration over the delayed arms delivery underscores the urgency and complexities surrounding international support for Ukraine in the face of ongoing geopolitical tensions.





