Air controllers in France go on strike leading to cancellation, postponement of flights

(MENAFN) On Monday, air controllers in France staged a walkout, resulting in widespread flight cancellations across the nation, as reported by local media.



The workers are expressing their discontent over the proposed legislation aimed at regulating services during social movements and strikes, a measure that has triggered significant opposition.



A French newspaper highlighted the ongoing protest against the draft law, emphasizing the concerns of left-wing opponents who view it as a potential infringement on the right to strike.



The French Directorate General for Civil Aviation had forewarned passengers about the likelihood of flight cancellations, specifying the airports most affected.



Paris-Orly and Toulouse-Blagnac faced a 25 percent reduction in operations, while Bordeaux-Merignac and Marseille-Provence experienced a 20 percent impact. The directorate cautioned that flights could be at risk of cancellation or delays persisting until Tuesday at 6:00 AM regional time (0500GMT).



In spite of opposition from the left-wing factions, the draft law was officially adopted by Parliament the previous Wednesday.



The contentious legislation mandates that all aviation workers, whose absence would directly impede flight operations, must individually declare their intent to participate in a strike at least two days prior.

