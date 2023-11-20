Ministry: 229 Jordanians Evacuated From Gaza

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Nov. 20 (Petra) -- Sufian Qudah, the official spokesperson for the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Expatriate Affairs, stated that the ministry, in collaboration with the Directorate of Operations and the Kingdom's Embassy in Cairo, is actively monitoring the well-being of Jordanian citizens residing in Gaza to ensure their swift evacuation to Jordan.Qudah elaborated on the ongoing efforts, noting that the Jordanian embassy team in Cairo, presently stationed on the Egyptian side of the Rafah crossing, is engaged in the evacuation of 229 Jordanian citizens from Gaza.These individuals, registered on the ministry's lists, have been granted permission to depart today through the crossing. The embassy team is poised to receive them, offering essential provisions, assistance, and medical care.He highlighted that the total number of Jordanian citizens residing in Gaza and enlisted on the ministry's evacuation lists has reached 741 individuals thus far.Qudah emphasized the Kingdom's commitment to the continued evacuation of its citizens from Gaza, urging citizens in Gaza to contact the ministry's Operations Directorate for assistance, available around the clock, at the following numbers: 00962799562903, 00962799562471, 00962799562193, or via email: .