Casio To Release New G-SHOCK Model Made In Collaboration With Hondajet

Tokyo, July 8, 2020 - Casio Computer Co., Ltd., announced today the release of a new addition to its GRAVITYMASTER series of aviation concept watches, part of the G-SHOCK brand of shock-resistant watches. Casio created the GWR-B1000HJ inspired by the design of the advanced light business jet HondaJet Elite.



The HondaJet Elite is the world's most-delivered * light business jet in its class, manufactured by Honda Aircraft Company, a wholly owned subsidiary of American Honda Motor Co., Inc. With an innovative Over-The-Wing Engine Mount configuration, HondaJet has redefined conventional aircraft design. HondaJet is a fitting collaboration partner for G-SHOCK, as the two brands share the same commitment to always taking on new challenges and leveraging the most advanced technology.



The new GWR-B1000HJ is based on a design sketch by Michimasa Fujino, who is responsible for the design and development of the HondaJet. The watch features an aircraft-shaped indicator for the inset dial just below the 12 o'clock position. The curved-knurl finish on the watch crown was inspired by the shape of the HondaJet engine fan blade, while the button pipes at the 2 and 4 o'clock positions are mirror finished, just like the jet's engine cowling. The HondaJet logo can be found on the watch dial, crown, and bands. The upper watch band also conveys the aircraft's best-in-class flight performance in details. Casio watch designers visited the United States to see Honda's latest aircraft, the HondaJet Elite. Inspired by this visit, they faithfully captured the jet's white base and metallic finish and applied these colors to parts such as the watch dial and logos. The design reflects many aspects of the HondaJet worldview.



Like the GWR-B1000 - the model the GWR-B1000HJ is based on - the new watch features an innovative shock-resistant Carbon Core Guard structure that makes the most of the shock resistance, stiffness, and durability of carbon fiber, a material also employed in aircraft fuselages. This special collaborative model resonates with the pursuit of toughness and the world of aviation.



Michimasa Fujino was born in Tokyo in 1960, and has earned Bachelor and Doctorate degrees in aeronautical engineering from the University of Tokyo.



After joining Honda Motor Co., Ltd. in 1984, Fujino began aircraft research and development in 1986. He has created various cutting-edge technologies such as an Over-The-Wing Engine Mount configuration, and developed the world's best-selling light business aircraft, HondaJet. He is the first Japanese national to be honored with the American Institute of Aeronautics and Astronautics (AIAA) Aircraft Design Award, as well as the Clarence L. Kelly Johnson Aerospace and Vehicle Design and Development Award from SAE International. He also received the Award for Innovation in Aeronautics from the International Council of the Aeronautical Sciences (ICAS). This has made Fujino the first aircraft designer in the world to secure all three of these major awards. Thanks to his contribution to the aerospace industry in the United States, Fujino has been recognized with a Living Legends of Aviation award, joining other winners such as Elon Musk and Jeff Bezos, and entered the hall of fame. The Japanese aeronautical engineer has also been elected as a member of the National Academy of Engineering in the United States.



Fujino's recongition in Japan includes a Japan Industrial Technology Award (Prime Minister's Award). He is highly regarded in the industrial design field as well, receiving the Good Design Gold Award and being honored with a JIDA Design Museum Selection.



HondaJet Elite



The HondaJet Elite is the fastest, farthest and highest-flying plane in its class. The HondaJet Elite incorporates Honda Aircraft Company's many technological innovations, including its unique Over-The-Wing Engine Mount (OTWEM) configuration, Natural Laminar Flow (NLF) nose and wing, and composite fuselage. The aircraft is also powered by the GE Honda Aero Engines HF120. The HondaJet Elite uses composite material in its fuselage, which reduces aircraft weight and allows for an integral fuselage design, resulting in increased structural longevity. All of these advancements contribute to the aircraft's superior performance, unparalleled efficiency and maximized fuselage space, making the aircraft's cabin the largest in its class. The HondaJet fleet is currently comprised of over 150 aircraft worldwide and the most delivered light jet in its class in 2017, 2018, and 2019.

