-->


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

Azerbaijan Updates Weekly Number Of COVID-19 Infections


11/20/2023 7:19:22 AM

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 20. The number of people infected with coronavirus (COVID-19) in Azerbaijan from November 13 through November 19 has been announced, Trend reports.

The Operational Headquarters under the Cabinet of Ministers said a total of 21 new cases of coronavirus infection were registered, 13 people recovered, and 6 people died.

So far, 834,135 instances of coronavirus infection have been detected in Azerbaijan, with 823,729 persons treated and recovered. The number of active COVID-19 patients is 39.

According to the data, 3,042 tests (total - 7,711,925) were performed in the last week to detect new instances of infection.

Furthermore, no vaccination against the virus was performed in the previous week.

Stay up to date with more news at Trend News Agency's WhatsApp channel

MENAFN20112023000187011040ID1107457652

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Stories

Newsletter


Search