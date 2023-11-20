Azerbaijan Updates Weekly Number Of COVID-19 Infections

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 20. The number of people infected with coronavirus (COVID-19) in Azerbaijan from November 13 through November 19 has been announced, Trend reports.

The Operational Headquarters under the Cabinet of Ministers said a total of 21 new cases of coronavirus infection were registered, 13 people recovered, and 6 people died.

So far, 834,135 instances of coronavirus infection have been detected in Azerbaijan, with 823,729 persons treated and recovered. The number of active COVID-19 patients is 39.

According to the data, 3,042 tests (total - 7,711,925) were performed in the last week to detect new instances of infection.

Furthermore, no vaccination against the virus was performed in the previous week.

