Azerbaijan Updates Weekly Number Of COVID-19 Infections

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 20. The number of
people infected with coronavirus (COVID-19) in Azerbaijan from
November 13 through November 19 has been announced, Trend reports.
The Operational Headquarters under the Cabinet of Ministers said
a total of 21 new cases of coronavirus infection were registered,
13 people recovered, and 6 people died.
So far, 834,135 instances of coronavirus infection have been
detected in Azerbaijan, with 823,729 persons treated and recovered.
The number of active COVID-19 patients is 39.
According to the data, 3,042 tests (total - 7,711,925) were
performed in the last week to detect new instances of
infection.
Furthermore, no vaccination against the virus was performed in
the previous week.
