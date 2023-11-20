-->


Azerbaijan-Iraq Joint Commission Meeting To Be Held In Near Future


11/20/2023 7:18:35 AM

A meeting of the Joint Commission on trade-economic, scientific-technical, and cultural cooperation between Azerbaijan and Iraq will be held in the coming days, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev said during a one-on-one meeting with President of the Republic of Iraq Abdullatif Jamal Rashid on 20 November, Azernews reports.

Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev said that a meeting of the Joint Commission on trade-economic, scientific-technical, and cultural cooperation will be held in Iraq in the near future, which will play an important role in the further expansion of trade-economic ties.

