Azerbaijan-Iraq Joint Commission Meeting To Be Held In Near Future

(MENAFN- AzerNews)
Abbas Ganbay Read more
A meeting of the Joint Commission on trade-economic,
scientific-technical, and cultural cooperation between Azerbaijan
and Iraq will be held in the coming days, President of the Republic
of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev said during a one-on-one meeting with
President of the Republic of Iraq Abdullatif Jamal Rashid on 20
November, Azernews reports.
Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev said that a meeting of the
Joint Commission on trade-economic, scientific-technical, and
cultural cooperation will be held in Iraq in the near future, which
will play an important role in the further expansion of
trade-economic ties.
MENAFN20112023000195011045ID1107457641
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.