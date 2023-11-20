Biden celebrates 81st birthday, becoming oldest commander in chief in US history

(MENAFN) President Joe Biden is celebrating his 81st birthday on Monday, becoming the oldest commander in chief in U.S. history. As questions about age loom large over the 2024 election, Biden's age has been a subject of ongoing scrutiny. If he were to be reelected, Biden would start his second term at the age of 82 and conclude it at 86. Former President Donald Trump, the leading Republican contender, is not far behind at 77.



Despite both candidates experiencing noticeable blunders on the campaign trail, Biden has faced more intense scrutiny regarding his age compared to Trump. Biden often responds to questions about his age with the refrain "watch me," and his administration consistently defends his stamina, highlighting his record when questioned about his ability to fulfill the presidential duties. Critics and Republicans often seize on Biden's stiff gait and verbal gaffes to underscore their concerns.



White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre addressed the age-related questions in September, acknowledging that they receive inquiries about Biden's age but emphasizing the president's historic record. However, polls consistently indicate that age remains a significant concern for voters. A survey conducted by ABC News and the Washington Post in September found that 74 percent of Americans believed Biden was too old to run for another term, representing a 6 percent increase since May, just a month after Biden announced his reelection bid. Additionally, 50 percent of Americans expressed similar concerns about Trump's age in the same poll. As the 2024 election approaches, the issue of age continues to be a prominent factor in public discourse.

