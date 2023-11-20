Mumbai Airport Handles Record 1032 Flights On Diwali Weekend

(MENAFN- Bangladesh Monitor)

Dhaka: On November 11, 2023, a day before Diwali, Mumbai's Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport handled a record 1,032 departures and arrivals, surpassing its earlier record before the pandemic in 2018 of 1,004 flight movements.

From November 11 to 13, the airport handled 2,894 aircraft movements, of which 2,137 were domestic flights and 757 were international. Over the busy weekend, over 500,000 passengers passed through the airport.

While Diwali is a busy time for most Indian airports, Mumbai has also seen a steady rise in air traffic over the last year. With an ever-increasing passenger footfall, Mumbai Airport has also expanded its security screening space to provide its passengers with a better airport experience by easing congestion at peak travel hours.

Earlier in 2023, Mumbai Airport expanded its Pre-Embarkation Security Check (PESC) facility at Terminal 2. The airport now has a total of 5,735 square meters of dedicated space for security screening and 328 square meters of newly created domestic transfer security check area.

