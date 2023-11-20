XP Music Conference Announces Impressive Day and Nite Program for its Third Edition in December

(MENAFN- JUMMAR PR) Riyadh, 20 November 2023: XP Music Futures Conference, hosted by the Saudi leading music entertainment company MDLBEAST, has announced a highly-packed agenda and a wonderful line-up of local, regional, and global spearheads of the music industry, gearing up for innovative talks and eye-opening experiences with 286 speakers in 135 sessions during its 3rd edition, to be held in Riyadh from 7-9 December with the highlight session diving deep into the illustrious career of the Arabic music idol, Mohamed Hamaki.



Music professionals, experts, and enthusiasts will come together from the region and the world to deeply engage in three days of captivating sessions in various formats, facilitated by diverse speakers and designed in line with XP's four pillars of developing talent, promoting scene, tapping into innovation, and creating impact, as cornerstones that tackle the variation of the MENA region’s music industry as it grows and expands. By Nite, the attendees will get the chance to immerse themselves in the music with a lineup of 157 artists from MENA region and beyond.



Representing more than 48% of the speakers list, 138 women speakers will be on the podium during XP immersive sessions that start on the first day of the conference with Cosmicat opening up in the “Ask Me Anything” session. Her Highness Princess Mashael AlShalan will explore how music can help in fighting climate change in “Turning Up for A Sustainable Future: Music For Climate Action” moderated by Halim Ardie.



Later in the evening, the session of “Hamaki Unveiled: The Crew Behind the Icon” will feature the MTV Europe Music Award-winning artist, Mohamed Hamaki, with the Managing Director at Sony Music Middle East, Rami Mohsen, and Ahmad Alghawanmeh highlighting Hamaki’s innovative fusion of contemporary and traditional Arabic melodies.

Mohsen extolled the significance of the session, stating: “Mohamed Hamaki stands as a beacon of innovation in Arabic music. His session is not just a testament to his remarkable journey but a chance to reflect on Arabic music’s transformative landscape. At Sony Music Middle East, we pride ourselves on aligning with groundbreaking artists like Hamaki, who continuously push boundaries and redefine their art. This session promises attendees an intimate look into the artistry, partnerships, and inspirations that have sculpted Hamaki’s illustrious career.”



Sessions and discussion panels during XP three days will address diversified topics including "Powering The Creative Economy with AI" moderated by Cliff Fluet with speakers Mostafa Shira, and Rachel Lyske, "Fostering The Evolution Of Brand Partnerships In Our Industry" by Erin McSherry and "TikTok: Revolutionizing Music Discovery & Promotion" moderated by Moe hamzah with speakers Sasha El Jrdi and Llunr, and "YouTube Channel Best Practices" moderated by Liliana Abudalo with speakers Craig Sanders, Julie Chavassieux and Omar Kabbara.



The Music Commission has its distinguished input during the conference through several enlightening workshops spread over the three days to broaden the scope for music industry stakeholders. On the first day, the series celebrates “The Year Of Arabic Poetry 2023” with a Journey through the evolution of Arabic poetry in songwriting and spoken word. Other workshops explore “The New Wave of Creative Economy in Saudi Arabia” with Ralph Boge, Adhwa Fahad, Aya Albakree and Moderated by Aiman Ouklah



Meanwhile, workshops will provide exciting learning opportunities for younger attendees, such as “Learn Musical Notes With Makan” with instructors Dyiaa Alhassan, Mohammed A Karkashan, and Hasnain Shaikh, “Learn How To Play The Oud For Children” with Dyiaa Alhassan, Mohammed A Karkashan, Hasnain Shaikh.



On the second day, participants will address topics including “Breaking Barriers: Unpacking the Rising Sounds of Africa” moderated by Siya Metane with speakers Charlotte Bwana, Namakau Star, Jean-Michel Bonard, and Jeremiah Asiamah, and “Copyrights & Intellectual Properties In The MENA Region” moderated by Nada AlTuwaijri with speakers Rumayan AlRumayan, Sami Alsodais and Abdullah Jmaan.



The final day discussions include the “Past, Present & Future Of Music Distribution” moderated by Timmy Mouafi with speakers Lara Koury, Meike Nolte, Alain Zovighian, and Ahmed Alrasheed, “Understanding Your Royalties: Knowledge Is Wealth” moderated by Iain Hagger with speakers Naïma Menxhiqi and Sjoerd Koolwijk, and “The 101's of Obtaining An Event License” moderated by Rayan Alrasheed with speakers Khulood Turkistani, Mostafa Shirah, Ashraf Sharaf Eldein, and RDJ.



Once the learning and networking experiences are wrapped up by the sunset, and over the three nights, XP Nite will burst in full blast with multi-genre performances hosted by 27 brands for an enriching Nite of dancing, connection, and music including Charls Ava, Min8, DJ Bonita, ِOun Jweinat, Danah, Machine Eat Man, Night Shift, Kurls, 3inshams, and Nacelle.

XP offers three ticket types: XP Day, XP Nite, and XP Full Experience. There will be special discounts for student tickets and free entry for kids under 12 years old.

Fans can find the full program and purchase their tickets by visiting XP website.



