Azerbaijan & Heydar Aliyev On November 19: National Leader Speaks On Damage Of 907Th Amendment To Azerbaijan-US Relations

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) Having played a crucial role in Azerbaijan's formation and development, Heydar Aliyev left an indelible mark in the history of Azerbaijan. "Azerbaijan & Heydar Aliyev" – is a special project of Trend News Agency, dedicated to the 100th anniversary of the national leader, which will cover key events of Heydar Aliyev's work in the years of his leading Azerbaijan.

November 19, 1999. Heydar Aliyev held a meeting with US President Bill Clinton. As stated by Bill Clinton at the meeting, the signing of documents for the main export pipeline Baku - Ceyhan is a significant historical event.

"Signed in 1994 thanks to your visionary and consistent policy as the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan, the 'Contract of the Century' laid the foundation for opening the energy resources of the Caspian Sea to the whole world. I highly appreciate your tremendous contributions to the implementation of the Baku-Ceyhan pipeline," Clinton said.

"I also highly appreciate the document on the construction of the Trans-Caspian gas pipeline. I am confident that these pipelines will play an important role in further strengthening the sovereignty and independence of the countries in the region and will make a significant contribution to their economic progress. I am pleased with your efforts in the accelerated development of Azerbaijani-American cooperation. I also always highly value the personal friendly relations that have developed between us," he noted.

Heydar Aliyev expressed satisfaction with the principled position of the US government in the implementation of the main export pipeline Baku - Ceyhan and the Trans-Caspian gas pipeline.

Moreover, the national leader particularly emphasized that the 907th amendment adopted by the U.S. Congress in 1992 hinders the accelerated development of this cooperation, and it is necessary to eliminate this amendment.

"I am confident that the bilateral Azerbaijani-American relations, based on the strong friendship and cooperation established in recent years with you, Mr. President, will always be successful, serve the interests of our peoples, contribute to their prosperity, the economic revival of our countries, and create good opportunities for strengthening peace, stability, and tranquility in the entire Caucasus region," Heydar Aliyev pointed out.

"Today's discussion of issues related to the strengthening of mutually beneficial ties between Azerbaijan and America, both in the energy sector and in other industries, further solidifying economic relations, will undoubtedly yield significant results," he mentioned.

"Our conversation in the implementation of the provisions put forward in the historical documents of the OSCE Istanbul Summit, as well as a comprehensive exchange of views on the situation on the international stage, in the Caucasus, the prospects for cooperation in the region, and on a number of other issues, holds special importance," Heydar Aliyev added.

The recent decision of the US Senate has once again actualized the issue of Amendment 907, which the national leader spoke about back in 1999.

Thus, the senators voted for adoption of Act S.3000, suggesting that the US president is unable to reference Public Law 107-115.

This law previously enabled the president to sidestep the 907th amendment to the 'Freedom Support Act,' which, in effect, restricts aid to Azerbaijan.

As a result, the US president is now unable to bypass the 907th amendment and obtain funding from the budget allocations for aiding Azerbaijan in 2024 and 2025.

The US seems to again repeat the mistake made in 1992 with applying sanctions against Azerbaijan, despite that the country was subjected to aggression and occupation.

After the terrorist attacks on September 11, 2001, when Azerbaijan supported the US efforts in the fight against terrorism, in the same year, the US decided to temporarily suspend the implementation of the 907th amendment. Azerbaijan extended a helping hand to the US, opening its airspace and offering logistical support, including the Northern Distribution Network.

Azerbaijan became one of the first countries to stand shoulder to shoulder with the US in Afghanistan. At the same time, Azerbaijan was the last partner country to leave Afghanistan. However, it appears that the US always considered Azerbaijan's support temporary. Nevertheless, history may repeat itself.

The seemingly indifferent attitude of the US regarding the temporary suspension of the 907th amendment is an unfriendly step towards Azerbaijan.