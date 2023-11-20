EU Poses For Peace Agreement Conclusion Between Azerbaijan And Armenia - Toivo Klaar

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 20. The main
interest for the European Union is the conclusion of a peace
agreement between Azerbaijan and Armenia, EU Special Representative
for the South Caucasus and the crisis in Georgia Toivo Klaar told
Armenian media, Trend reports.
"The main priority for us is to reach an agreement between
Armenia and Azerbaijan. What is most important is that these
countries' relations be resolved in a genuine way. It is secondary
where the agreement will be signed in the end," he said.
Klaar noted that the EU currently sees no compelling reasons to
obstruct progress in the settlement process.
On November 18, Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan stated
at the opening ceremony of the fall session of the OSCE
Parliamentary Assembly in Yerevan that Azerbaijan and Armenia had
reached an agreement on the fundamental elements of the peace
treaty.
