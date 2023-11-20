Azerbaijan Dismisses Deputy Minister Of Economy Following Presidential Decree

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 20. Deputy Minister of Economy of Azerbaijan Sevinj Hasanova has been dismissed by decree of the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev, the Ministry of Economy of Azerbaijan said, Trend reports.

The ministry also noted that there has been no appointment to replace her yet.

Hasanova held the above position since January 30, 2016.

Stay up-to-date with more news at Trend News Agency's WhatsApp channel