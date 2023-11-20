Azerbaijan Dismisses Deputy Minister Of Economy Following Presidential Decree

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 20. Deputy Minister
of Economy of Azerbaijan Sevinj Hasanova has been dismissed by
decree of the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev,
the Ministry of Economy of Azerbaijan said, Trend reports.
The ministry also noted that there has been no appointment to
replace her yet.
Hasanova held the above position since January 30, 2016.
Stay up-to-date with more news at Trend News
Agency's WhatsApp channel
MENAFN20112023000187011040ID1107456676
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.