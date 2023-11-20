Women's Employment Becomes Key Issue In Saudi Arabia - Secretary General Of Family Council

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 20. Women's
employment has become a key issue in Saudi Arabia, Secretary
General of the Family Council in Saudi Arabia Maimoonah Al-Khalil
said, Trend reports.
She spoke at the conference of the Non-Aligned Movement
"Advancement of Women's Rights and Empowerment" in Baku.
"Once it seemed like a dream to us, but now it is a reality. A
woman in Saudi Arabia can change her future. There has been a
serious increase in the number of women working in transportation.
Women have also made serious progress in the field of education,"
Maimoonah Al-Khalil added.
Baku is hosting the NAM conference on "Advancing Women's Rights
and Empowerment" under the joint organization of Azerbaijan (the
current NAM chair), Uganda, and Uzbekistan (the future NAM
chairs).
The event is held on the basis of initiatives voiced by
Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev at the ministerial meeting of
the NAM Coordination Bureau in July this year.
