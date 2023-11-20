Pakistan Must Remain True To Its Traditions Like Azerbaijan - Chairperson

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 20. Today is a
rather confusing time, Chairperson of Pakistan's National
Commission for Women Nilofar Bakhtiar said at the ongoing
Non-Aligned Movement (NAM) conference on "Advancing Women's Rights
and Empowerment" in Baku, Trend reports.
"But no matter what, Pakistan, like Azerbaijan, must remain true
to its traditions," she said.
"Women face injustice. They work hard to support their families.
In Pakistan, women also serve in the army. In Pakistan, 33 percent
of women hold local government seats. We should not forget why we
have gathered together for this conference," Bakhtiar added.
Baku is hosting the NAM conference on "Advancing Women's Rights
and Empowerment" under the joint organization of Azerbaijan (the
current NAM chair), Uganda, and Uzbekistan (the future NAM
chairs).
The event is held on the basis of initiatives voiced by
Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev at the ministerial meeting of
the NAM Coordination Bureau in July this year.
