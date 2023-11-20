-->


Pakistan Must Remain True To Its Traditions Like Azerbaijan - Chairperson


11/20/2023 5:21:53 AM

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 20. Today is a rather confusing time, Chairperson of Pakistan's National Commission for Women Nilofar Bakhtiar said at the ongoing Non-Aligned Movement (NAM) conference on "Advancing Women's Rights and Empowerment" in Baku, Trend reports.

"But no matter what, Pakistan, like Azerbaijan, must remain true to its traditions," she said.

"Women face injustice. They work hard to support their families. In Pakistan, women also serve in the army. In Pakistan, 33 percent of women hold local government seats. We should not forget why we have gathered together for this conference," Bakhtiar added.

Baku is hosting the NAM conference on "Advancing Women's Rights and Empowerment" under the joint organization of Azerbaijan (the current NAM chair), Uganda, and Uzbekistan (the future NAM chairs).

The event is held on the basis of initiatives voiced by Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev at the ministerial meeting of the NAM Coordination Bureau in July this year.

