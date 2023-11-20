Ukrainian Forces Counterattacked Near Avdiivka, Maintain Initiative In Southern Ukraine - ISW

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Ukrainian forces counterattacked near Avdiivka, Donetsk region, maintaining the initiative in the Zaporizhzhia and Kherson regions.

That's according to the Institute for the Study of War (ISW), Ukrinform reports.

ISW analysts said that Ukrainian forces counterattacked near Avdiivka and made a confirmed advance on November 19. Geolocated footage published on November 19 indicates that Ukrainian forces advanced near the railway southeast of Stepove (3km northwest of Avdiivka). A Russian milblogger claimed that Ukrainian forces recaptured positions near the railway near Stepove and counterattacked near the Avdiivka Coke Plant.

According to the report, Ukrainian forces continued offensive operations in western Zaporizhzhia region and reportedly made marginal advances on November 19. Russian milbloggers claimed that Ukrainian forces marginally advanced near Novoprokopivka (3km south of Robotyne) and Rivne (8km west of Robotyne). Ukrainian forces also attacked near Robotyne, Verbove (10km east of Robotyne), and Kopani (5km northwest of Robotyne).

Ukrainian forces continued operations in the east (left) bank of Kherson region on November 19. The Ukrainian General Staff stated that Ukrainian forces maintain positions on the east bank. Russian milbloggers claimed that Ukrainian forces attacked near Poima (12km east of Kherson City and 4km from the Dnipro River) and Pishchanivka (13km east of Kherson City and 3km from the Dnipro River).

At the same time, the ISW said that Russian troops counterattacked in Krynky (30km northeast of Kherson City and 2km from the Dnipro River).