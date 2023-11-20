Armenian Terrorist Who Committed Genocide Against Azerbaijanis Arrested In Khojaly

(MENAFN- AzerNews)
Abbas Ganbay
According to the State Security Service press service, based on
the information provided by Rashid Beglaryan about the Khojaly
genocide, an investigation is being conducted, Azernews reports.
It was noted that complex investigations are being conducted on
the facts of terrorism, crimes against peace and humanity, and war
crimes committed in the past by illegal Armenian armed formations
that existed in the liberated territories of Azerbaijan.
Investigations are being carried out on the information provided
by Rashid Beglaryan on the Khojaly genocide.
Comprehensive investigations are being carried out on the facts
of terrorism, crimes against peace and humanity, and war crimes
committed in the past by illegal Armenian armed formations existing
in the liberated territories of the Republic of Azerbaijan.
The torture of Azerbaijani captives and other persons protected
by international humanitarian law, previously detained in the
children's hospital No. 3 located in the city of Khankandi, with
restriction of their freedom, as well as other grave criminal acts
against peace and humanity, war crimes, and participation in other
forms in the activities of illegal Armenian armed formations, is
arrested and charged under articles 112, 113, 115.2, 279.1, and
318.1 of the Criminal Code of the Republic of Azerbaijan. The
persons subjected to the above torture were identified and
recognised as victims in the present criminal case.
During the interrogation, the accused, Rashid Beglaryan informed
about his participation in the Khojaly tragedy of February 1992 and
stated that on February 25, 1992, the Armenian armed forces and
illegal Armenian armed formations acting under their command moved
from the town of Khankandi to the town of Khojaly, where a large
number of civilians live.
In accordance with a prearranged plan, during the attack, false
promises were made to the surviving Azerbaijani civilians that they
could safely pass through the Askeran district and enter the Aghdam
district Up to 200 people, mostly women, children, and the elderly,
moving along the coast in the direction of the Aghdam district,
ambushed the Askeran and killed them with automatic weapons. After
the personal belongings of the dead were looted by the members of
the criminal group, their bodies were buried in the vicinity of the
Askaran castle.
During the on-the-spot testimony, Rashid Beglaryan gave detailed
information about the places where the criminal acts against the
civilian population were committed.
At present, the investigations into the aforementioned criminal
acts are ongoing.
