Event Held At Military Unit Timed To 100Th Anniversary Of National Leader

(MENAFN- AzerNews) With regard to the execution of the Order of the President of
the Republic of Azerbaijan declaring 2023 as the“Year of Heydar
Aliyev” in Azerbaijan, a series of events held in the Azerbaijan
Army in accordance with the action plan approved by the Minister of
Defence are underway, Azernews reports.
One of the military units held an event, "Heydar Aliyev is the
founder of our independence and national statehood," with regard to
the 100th anniversary of the National Leader, Azernews reports.
First, flowers were laid in front of the monument of the Great
Leader, erected in the territory of the military unit, and his
memory was honoured.
Before the event, which was attended by military personnel,
family members of Shehids (Martyrs), war veterans, public
representatives, schoolchildren, and other guests, the memory of
the National Leader and Shehids (Martyrs) who sacrificed their
lives for the independence, sovereignty, and territorial integrity
of the Motherland was honoured by observing a minute of
silence.
The National Anthem of the Republic of Azerbaijan was performed.
The speakers noted that, as a result of National Leader Heydar
Aliyev's leadership, visionary policy, and intense activity, the
Azerbaijan Army with strong defence power and professional fighting
ability was formed. It was emphasised that the measures implemented
by the National Leader in the field of army development were
successfully continued by the Supreme Commander-in-Chief, Mr. Ilham
Aliyev.
Then a video about the honourable life path and exceptional
services of the Great Leader was shown.
In the end, songs glorifying patriotism and heroism were
performed, and poems were read.
