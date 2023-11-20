A New Era Of Galaxy AI Is Coming - Here's A Glimpse

(MENAFN- Colombo Gazette)

Internet at your fingertips. A camera in your pocket. And then, artificial intelligence improving your everyday life.

Samsung Galaxy helped democratize internet access and turned cameras into a communication tool we can't live without. Even as all eyes are on AI, some of its best benefits haven't come to mobile technology yet. Galaxy is about to change that.

No company can harness AI's potential like Galaxy. Why? Because Galaxy puts the power of openness in the palm of your hand. Designed to empower everyone, everywhere, Galaxy AI is universal intelligence on your phone as you've never seen it before. In all the places it matters most - from barrier-free communication, to simplified productivity, to unconstrained creativity - we're unleashing new possibilities.

Galaxy AI is a comprehensive mobile AI experience, powered by both on-device AI developed at Samsung and cloud-based AI enabled by our open collaborations with like-minded industry leaders. It will transform your everyday mobile experience with the peace of mind you count on from Galaxy security and privacy.

For a tiny glimpse of one benefit Galaxy AI will enable, look no further than the very thing our phones were originally created to do, calling each other. AI Live Translate Call will soon give users with the latest Galaxy AI phone a personal translator whenever they need it. Because it's integrated into the native call feature, the hassle of having to use third-party apps is gone. Audio and text translations will appear in real-time as you speak, making calling someone who speaks another language about as simple as turning on closed captions when you stream a show. Because it's on-device Galaxy AI, you can trust that no matter the scenario, private conversations never leave your phone.

Coming early next year, Galaxy AI will bring us closer to a world where some of the most common barriers to social connection dissolve, and communication is easier and more productive than ever.

That's AI changing the world and your life for the better.

“Mobile technology has an incredible power to enable connection, productivity, creativity and more for people around the world, but until now, we haven't seen mobile AI ignite that in truly meaningful ways,” said Wonjoon Choi, EVP and Head of R&D, Mobile eXperience Business.“Galaxy AI is our most comprehensive intelligence offering to date, and it will change how we think about our phones forever.”

Breakthrough experiences that empower real connection and open up new possibilities right from your phone. That's Galaxy's promise.

This is just a glimpse of what's to come. Life opens up with Galaxy, so get ready for a new era of mobile AI.

As Sri Lanka's No. 1 smartphone brand, Samsung has been awarded the prestigious title of 'People's Youth Choice Brand of the Year' for four consecutive years by SLIM Sri Lanka's review of the country's most valuable brands. Samsung's customer base in Sri Lanka spans across all age groups, with a particular focus on the Gen Z and Millennial segments.