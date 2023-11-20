Trimble's sustainability efforts gain momentum as 25 per cent of suppliers commit to Science-Based Targets, says report

(MENAFN- CommuniGate Middle East) November 20, 2023: Trimble (NASDAQ: TRMB), a construction technology leader, highlighted a number of noteworthy achievements and initiatives in the company’s latest sustainability report, including the company’s role in getting 25 per cent of its suppliers to set Science-Based Targets in 2022. The significant accomplishment is consistent with their shared goal of lowering greenhouse gas emissions across the industry, particularly in the run-up to the highly anticipated COP 28 conference, which will focus on global climate action.



Trimble became one of the leading businesses taking immediate action against climate change last year when the Science-Based Targets initiative (SBTi), a partnership of the CDP, the United Nations Global Compact, the World Resources Institute, and the Worldwide Fund for Nature, approved of its emissions reduction targets. As a vital step in ensuring that environmental responsibility extends throughout the whole supply chain, Trimble encouraged its top suppliers to submit climate data to the CDP in recognition of the critical role that suppliers play in the sustainability ecosystem. Trimble also assigned procurement and sustainability goals to all of its suppliers, demonstrating the company’s commitment to aligning its partners with the firm’s strategic goals.



As per the sustainability report, Trimble has additionally implemented a comprehensive employee travel policy in response to the changing nature of work and travel. This policy aims to further reduce the carbon footprint of the company by maintaining employee travel levels at or below 50 per cent of pre-COVID levels. In line with its strong commitment to promoting clean energy usage, Trimble has started the construction of a 1.7-megawatt solar energy array at its headquarters in Colorado. This innovative project will meet all of the facility’s electricity needs starting in early 2024, marking a significant turning point in Trimble’s journey toward renewable energy.



Paul Wallett, Regional Director of Trimble Solutions Middle East and India stated: “Sustainability is incorporated into every stage of the construction process, from design to maintenance to demolition. Adopting eco-friendly construction practices has become essential in these processes as we continue to face environmental challenges. Sustainable building materials are therefore becoming more popular as a result of their capacity to lessen negative effects on the environment, preserve natural resources, and increase the general longevity and efficiency of buildings. Our goal is to advance this vision to drive positive changes in the industry with the combined support and expertise of our suppliers and other stakeholders and thereby achieve our ambitious goals for a greener future.”



According to reports and industry insights, construction practices in 2024 are expected to continue prioritising sustainability, with a strong focus on lowering the sector’s carbon footprint. Trimble aspires to continue advancing its sustainability objectives and create safer, more environmentally friendly business practises with the help of its suppliers and stakeholders, while encouraging more companies to be part of the journey.







