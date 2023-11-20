White Ribbon Day, 25Th November: Men And Boys Must #Changethestory So Women Can Live Without The Fear Of Violence

(MENAFN- Pressat) Ending men's violence against women starts when we #ChangeTheStory. This Saturday, 25th November, White Ribbon UK will mark White Ribbon Day with organisations and individuals across England and Wales who have made a commitment to transforming harmful cultures in their workplaces and communities.

Violence experienced by women and girls takes many forms. Some behaviours and words may seem 'harmless' but normalising them ignores the short- and long-term effects on women and can lead to more extreme violence.

White Ribbon Day is the internationally recognised day where men show their year-long commitment to ending violence against women and girls. Being allies with women every day shouldn't be underestimated - even the smallest actions can affect big change. This is the focus of White Ribbon Day 2023.

This White Ribbon Day,



White Ribbon UK is teaming up with Sky Sports on Saturday, 25th November, to raise awareness about the importance of male allyship in sport amongst fans and players, both on and off the pitch. Presenters across sports coverage will wear White Ribbons and a campaign video will air throughout the day's coverage.

The Football Association of Wales is showing their support by dedicating the Wales v. Türkiye football match on Tuesday, 21st November, to White Ribbon UK.

Councils in Leeds, Manchester and Telford are dedicating local Parkruns to White Ribbon UK this Saturday 25th November.

Organisations across England and Wales are showing their support with internal and external events, including Women in Rail and Oxford Brookes University. Train stations across England and Wales will hold fundraisers and have staff White Ribbons/ The rail industry's support is led by Southeastern Railway and Network Rail who will include White Ribbon messaging on boards and ticket machines. At 16:00 on Saturday, 25th November, rail industry choirs will convene at London Bridge Station and move towards Charring Cross station as part of a fundraiser for White Ribbon UK.

Anthea Sully, Chief Executive of White Ribbon UK, shared that this day is an important time for reflection and action by men.“The reality is violence experienced by women is mostly perpetrated by men. We know that it's not all men, but all men can #ChangeTheStory and challenge harmful attitudes and behaviours that perpetuate sexism and misogyny.”

“White Ribbon UK works with men, in their communities and places of work, to understand what constitutes as violence and know how to appropriately respond and challenge it. Ending violence against women starts when we #ChangeTheStory and we need men leading this change with their family, friends and colleagues so that women may live their lives free from the fear of violence.”

There are many ways individuals and organisations can support White Ribbon Day:



The White Ribbon Promise can be made on White Ribbon UK's website:

People are also encouraged to make donations to support the vital work White Ribbon UK do to empower men to stop violence before it starts:

There is a suite of resources available to download for free for individuals, organisations, schools and politicians to use to raise awareness about men's violence against women and girls and support White Ribbon Day 2023: White Ribbon UK is hosting a webinar series throughout the 16 Days of Activism . A full list of events are available to view and register for here:

For media enquiries:

About White Ribbon UK: White Ribbon is the UK's leading charity engaging men and boys to end violence against women and girls. White Ribbon Day, 25th November, is observed globally. The White Ribbon is the internationally recognised symbol of ending violence against women.

For more information about White Ribbon UK, visit:

To learn more about White Ribbon Day 2023, visit: