Ambr Now Available On Microsoft Appsource And Teams Store

(MENAFN- Pressat) Ambr , a proactive workplace wellbeing company, today announced the availability of Ambr on Microsoft AppSource , an online cloud marketplace providing tailored line-of-business solutions, as well as directly through Microsoft Teams .



Ambr is designed to use aggregated and anonymized team-level data to drive a measurable reduction in stress-related absence, along with a significant return on investment. By integrating with Microsoft Teams, Ambr uses real-time organizational data to provide HR, leadership, and team managers with an easy-to-use dashboard that highlights wellbeing and burnout risk factors.

"Our collaboration with Microsoft allows us to provide a more comprehensive and proactive approach to workplace wellbeing," said Zoe Stones, Co-Founder & CEO, Ambr. "By leveraging the power of Microsoft Teams, we are able to gather real-time insights, helping managers to better understand their teams and to identify potential stressors early. This not only prevents burnout and disengagement but also empowers employees to understand their own workplace stressors."



Giovanni Mezgec, Vice President, Modern Work + Business Applications Field & Partner Marketing, Microsoft Corp. said,“We're happy to welcome Ambr to Microsoft AppSource and the Teams Store, which gives our partners great exposure to cloud customers around the globe. Microsoft AppSource offers partner solutions such as Ambr to help customers meet their needs faster.”

Ambr is a London-based company focused on proactive workplace wellbeing using organizational data. Using real-time data from workplace tools, Ambr helps companies target the root causes of stress and burnout, leading to significant improvements in wellbeing and performance. Ambr is fully GDPR compliant and ensures complete employee trust through anonymized and aggregated data.

