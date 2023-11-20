China Not Out Of The Woods Despite Green Shoots

(MENAFN- Asia Times) As China shows sparks of recovery, it's best not to get too excited about the improving health of Asia's biggest economy. That's especially true if you're Xi Jinping and Li Qiang.

The green shoots seen in October data on China's retail sales and manufacturing are indeed a relief to global investors and Asian policymakers. The 7.6% year-on-year jump in sales and 4.6% rise in factory output suggest stimulus efforts by President Xi and Premier Li are gaining traction.

Yet weakness elsewhere remains a clear and present danger in the homestretch of 2023.

Hopes that Xi and Li have gotten a handle on China's property crisis are belied by the 9.3% plunge in real estate investment last month.

The same goes for signs China slid back into deflation . The other big problem: intensifying global headwinds as growth in the US, Europe and Japan disappoints.

Japan's economy, for example, shrank 2.1% year on year in the July-September quarter, much worse than the 0.6% contraction forecasters expected. Here, Japan shows the difficulty of straddling US and Chinese economies experiencing rough patches.

The US is buckling under the weight of 11 Federal Reserve rate hikes in less than 20 months. The coming US 2024 US election cycle, meantime, will add pressure on President Joe Biden to take an even harder line on China in the form of more trade sanctions and tech curbs.

In China's case , it's quite possible to make a credible half-glass-full argument.

Take auto sales. In October alone, passenger vehicle sales jumped 10.2% year on year. In part, this speaks to the industry's success in rolling out sales promotions and savvy marketing of electric and hybrid vehicles.

Yet it fits with news that in the July-September period, China managed to grow 4.9%, faster than forecasts of a 4.5% pace.



The varying speeds at which the economy is moving is to be expected as China transitions to new growth engines, explains Liu Aihua, a spokesman for the National Bureau of Statistics. It's all part of a years-long move away from smokestack-heavy industries toward innovation and sustainability.

“Effective” policy tweaks in the economy are bearing fruit, Liu says, describing China as undergoing“wave-like development” and“tortuous progress” toward increased efficiency and productivity.

Yet the move upmarket will not always be smooth.“At present,” Liu says,“the external pressure is still great, the constraints of insufficient domestic demand are still prominent, enterprises have many difficulties in production and operation, and hidden risks in some fields require much attention.”

One such risk is the yawning income gap between urban and rural consumers. The good news, Liu says, is that by some metrics household consumption contributed 83.2% to economic growth in the first 10 months of 2023, a 6% year-on-year increase.