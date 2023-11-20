Israeli bombing on Indonesian hospital in Gaza kill over 12

(MENAFN) On Monday, the Health Ministry in the northern Gaza Strip reported that at least 12 people lost their lives, with numerous injuries, due to Israeli shelling targeting the Indonesian Hospital.



The ministry issued a statement expressing concern for the lives of thousands of patients, medical staff, and displaced individuals, emphasizing the imminent threat posed by the direct and repeated bombardment of the hospital.



Earlier, the official Palestinian news agency, Wafa, had indicated that eight individuals were killed as a result of Israeli artillery shelling on the hospital.



The facility currently houses 150 patients, 100 medical personnel, and thousands of displaced people, as per the broadcaster's report.



Witnesses on the ground reported that the Israeli shelling led to a power outage in the hospital, as the generators ceased to function.



Since the initiation of Israel's bombardment of Gaza on October 7 following a Hamas attack, the latest figures reveal that a significant toll has been taken, with at least 13,000 Palestinians losing their lives, including over 9,000 women and children, and more than 30,000 others sustaining injuries.



Israel's continuous air and ground assaults on the besieged enclave have resulted in the destruction or severe damage of numerous structures, encompassing hospitals, mosques, churches, and thousands of other buildings.

