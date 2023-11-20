Cold Storage Market 2023-2030 Shows Unbelievable Growth | Major Players are Burris Logistics, Tippmann Group, United States Cold Storage

(MENAFN- Infinity Business Insights) Infinity Business Insights reports, Global Cold Storage Market Recorded Revenue Worth US$ 122.78 Billion in 2022, Growing at an Estimated CAGR of 17.2% from 2023-2030.



A New Market study by Infinity Business Insights on the Global Cold Storage Market has been released with reliable information and accurate forecasts for a better understanding of the current and future market scenarios. The report offers an in-depth analysis of the global Cold Storage market, including qualitative and quantitative insights, historical data, and estimated projections about the market size and share in the forecast period. The forecasts mentioned in the report have been acquired by using proven research assumptions and methodologies. Hence, this research study serves as an important depository of the information for every Industry landscape. The report is segmented on the basis of types, end-users, applications, and regional markets.



Key Players Profiled in this Research Report: Americold Logistics Inc., Burris Logistics, CONESTOGA COLD STORAGE, Confederation Freezers, FreezPak Logistics, LINEAGE LOGISTICS HOLDING LLC, NewCold, NICHIREI CORPORATION, Tippmann Group, United States Cold Storage, Other Industry Participants.



Cold storage encompasses specialized facilities engineered for the storage of goods, predominantly perishable items like food, pharmaceuticals, and chemicals, at carefully regulated low temperatures. These facilities create a controlled environment utilizing refrigeration or freezing systems to prevent spoilage, prolong shelf life, and uphold product quality. Crucial to supply chains involving temperature-sensitive products, cold storage acts as a safeguard against degradation, preserving the integrity of goods during both transportation and storage. Its significance is paramount in industries such as agriculture, healthcare, and retail, where maintaining precise temperature conditions is imperative.



The efficacy of cold storage solutions relies on cutting-edge technology, insulation, and monitoring systems to ensure that goods consistently remain within specified temperature parameters, thereby preserving their intrinsic value and safety.



Within the global cold storage market, the facilities/services segment holds a substantial share of revenue, underscoring its dominant position. The demand in this market is significantly propelled by the services offered by cold storage facilities, guaranteeing the proper preservation of perishable goods. Conversely, the equipment segment is witnessing rapid growth, marked by a noteworthy surge in demand for advanced refrigeration units and storage solutions.



The Covid-19 pandemic and following lockdowns affected every business, worker, consumer, nation and corporate entity on the planet. This research report studies the influence of the Covid-19 pandemic on the global Cold Storage Market. It evaluates both short term as well as long term impacts of the pandemic on the performance and development of the global Cold Storage Market in coming years. It also features detailed information regarding the impact of changing business landscape molded by the events of the pandemic on the demand dynamics in the global Cold Storage Market. The business intelligence study records the shifts in various industry trends and details the impact of the fluctuations on the Market. It also shares insights regarding various challenges faced by the major industry players in the global Cold Storage Market during these testing times.



Cold Storage Market Scope:



The Global Cold Storage Market is a specialized and in-depth study of the Cold Storage industry with a special focus on the global market trend analysis. The report aims to provide an overview of Cold Storage market with detailed market segmentation as deployment, end-user, and geography. The global Cold Storage market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the leading Cold Storage market players and offers key trends and opportunities in the market.



Cold Storage Market Segmentation:



The report has classified the market into segments including Storage Type, Temperature Range and Application. Every segment is evaluated based on share and growth rate. Besides, the analysts have studied the potential regions that may prove rewarding for the manufacturers in the coming years. The regional analysis includes reliable predictions on value and volume, thereby helping market players to gain deep insights into the overall industry.



Cold Storage Market - By Storage Type



Facilities/Services

Refrigerated warehouse

Private & Semi-Private

Public

Cold Room

Equipment

Blast freezer

Walk-in cooler and freezer

Deep freezer

Others



Cold Storage Market - By Temperature Range



Chilled (0°C to 15°C)

Frozen (-18°C to -25°C)

Deep-frozen (Below -25°C)



Cold Storage Market - By Application



Food & Beverages

Fruits & Vegetables

Fruit Pulp & Concentrates

Dairy products

Milk

Butter

Cheese

Ice cream

Others

Fish, meat, and Seafood

Processed Food

Bakery & Confectionary

Others

Pharmaceuticals

Vaccines

Blood Banking

Others



Cold Storage Market Regional Framework:



The report provides a detailed overview of the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides overview and forecast of the global Cold Storage market based on various segments. It also provides market size and forecast estimates from year 2023 to 2031 with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South America. The Cold Storage market by each region is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments. The report covers analysis and forecast of 18 countries globally along with current trend and opportunities prevailing in the region.



Reasons to Purchase this Report:



Save and reduce time carrying out entry-level research by identifying the growth, size, leading players and segments in the global Cold Storage Market

Highlights key business priorities in order to assist companies to realign their business strategies.

The key findings and recommendations highlight crucial progressive industry trends in the Cold Storage Market, thereby allowing players to develop effective long-term strategies.

Develop/modify business expansion plans by using substantial growth offering developed and emerging markets.

Scrutinize in-depth global market trends and outlook coupled with the factors driving the market, as well as those hindering it.

Enhance the decision-making process by understanding the strategies that underpin commercial interest with respect to products, segmentation and industry verticals.



About Us:



Infinity Business Insights is a market research company that offers market and business research intelligence all around the world. We are specialized in offering the services in various industry verticals to recognize their highest-value chance, address their most analytical challenges, and alter their work.



Contact Us:



Amit Jain



Sales Coordinator +1 518 300 3575



...



MENAFN20112023007468016115ID1107456501