DUBAI STAND-UP PADDLE MAKES WAVES WITH SPECTACULAR DEBUT EVENT IN HATTA

United Arab Emirates, Dubai, 19 November 2023: Dubai Stand-Up Paddle, the much-anticipated water-based Dubai Fitness Challenge (DFC) event, took place yesterday in the picturesque Hatta Dam. Making its debut in the DFC line-up, this one-of-a-kind event was an overwhelming success, with all spots swiftly claimed and an impressive turnout of up to 1,000 participants from across the UAE and beyond.



Presented by Dubai's Roads and Transport Authority (RTA), Dubai Stand-Up Paddle provided a platform for participants to achieve their 30X30 on water whilst enjoying Hatta’s breathtaking mountainous scenery. Featuring a variety of engaging activities, including training sessions, a mass participation challenge, and serene sunset yoga, the event’s inclusive nature allowed people of all ages and skill levels to embrace the thrill of this invigorating water sport.



"The tremendous success of our first-ever Dubai Stand-Up Paddle clearly demonstrates the burgeoning enthusiasm for outdoor fitness within our community,” said Ahmed Al Khaja, CEO of Dubai Festivals and Retail Establishment (DFRE). “This event went far beyond gathering individuals for a day of physical activity; it aimed to cultivate a lasting commitment to health and well-being while fostering an inclusive and accessible sporting culture. Such initiatives exemplify Dubai's vibrant and forward-thinking approach to integrating inclusive fitness into the urban lifestyles of our community. We aspire to inspire residents and visitors alike to embrace an active lifestyle that extends far beyond the Dubai Fitness Challenge.”

His Excellency Saeed Hareb, Secretary General of Dubai Sports Council, commented: “Dubai Stand-Up Paddle reaffirms the emirate's dedication to promoting a healthy and active lifestyle for everyone. We are pleased with the extensive participation of individuals, ranging from beginners to seasoned paddlers, in the inaugural edition of the event. Our aim is to organise a range of sporting events in the wonderful Hatta, renowned for its picturesque environment, to raise awareness of its potential as a distinctive tourist and sports destination. The fitness activities that took place at the Hatta Dam this weekend represent a collective step towards a more active and healthier lifestyle. As we continue to showcase Dubai as a city full of life, promoting a culture of health and fitness, we encourage everyone in the community to maintain this momentum, particularly as we come close to the final week of DFC, which will feature a series of exciting activities, challenges and initiatives.”

With certified coaches, serene waters, and Hatta's cooler climate, it was the perfect outdoor fitness experience. The training sessions offered participants an opportunity to learn the essentials of stand-up paddleboarding, with beginners and seasoned paddlers alike benefiting from the trainers’ expert guidance, gaining valuable insights and mastering the techniques to navigate the water with confidence. One of the many standout moments of the event, the mass participation challenge fostered a sense of camaraderie and celebrated the sport's community spirit with participants displaying incredible determination. As the sun began to set, attendees engaged in soul-soothing sunset yoga sessions. Guided by professional yoga instructors, attendees united their minds and bodies, finding tranquility amidst the breathtaking natural surroundings of Hatta. Providing the perfect conclusion to the event, the session allowed participants to unwind and reflect on their exhilarating day on the water.



Dubai Stand-Up Paddle is organised by Dubai’s Department of Economy and Tourism (DET) and Dubai Sports Council; with Presenting Partner Dubai’s Roads and Transport Authority (RTA), Official Partners Hatta and Hatta Kayak; Media Partner ARN; and Government Partners Dubai Corporation for Ambulance Services, Dubai Knowledge and Human Development Authority (KHDA), Dubai Municipality, Dubai Police, Event Security Committee, and Emirates Schools Establishment.



